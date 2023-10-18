NBAA-BACE Newsmakers Lunch: Climbing Fast on Sustainability

Oct. 18, 2023

On the heels of this week’s announcement about the new Climbing. Fast. advocacy campaign, which will spotlight the industry’s leadership in sustainability, an expert panel further discussed the issue during a Newsmakers Lunch panel at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

It’s a positive step forward to align the industry’s message in a single campaign, noted Hélène Gagnon, chief sustainability officer and senior vice president, stakeholder engagement, at CAE, adding that commercial and general aviation will need to work together to solve these challenges. “We need to be united because we’re all in the same boat,” she said.

Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) is key to meeting sustainability goals, Gagnon added, “Whenever you fly you should be thinking is there SAF available.”

Frik-Jan Kruger, chief engineer of future programs at Rolls-Royce, said, “I don’t think there is one single solution. We have to work on multiple technologies. There is no ‘one-size-fits-all’.” Also, while a focus on sustainability seems more prevalent in Europe, the industry needs a global approach in addressing these challenges.

Melvyn Heard, head of business aviation engine programs, GE Aerospace, agreed that the industry needs to invest in hydrogen and electric propulsion, SAF, alternative fuels and more. Additionally, it’s vital to “recruit the best” employees to solve these challenges.

As business aviation works toward meeting its sustainability goals, it presents a challenge for the next generation, Kruger noted.

“It’s a real opportunity to make a difference,” he said.

John P. “Jack” Doswell Award

Nel Stubbs, vice president of JSSI’s Conklin & de Decker business unit, was presented with NBAA’s Doswell Award for her service to business aviation.

NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen called Stubbs, “A person whose achievements add luster to the award itself and one of the most respected figures in all of business aviation.”

Stubbs is widely considered a foremost strategist in aviation tax planning and audits, cost and financial analysis, budgeting, and aircraft ownership and operating structures.

Prior to her current role, Stubbs was a longtime employee of NBAA, joining the association in 1987 and becoming senior manager, tax issues in January 1993. In that position, she was instrumental in developing NBAA’s tax program.

Stubbs currently serves on the National Air Transportation Association’s Air Charter Committee, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University’s Business Industry Advisory Board and the NBAA Tax Committee.

Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40

The 2023 class of NBAA’s Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40- also was recognized for their achievement and commitment to growing the business aviation industry,

NBAA’s Young Professionals Council received a record 550 nominations this year for the prestigious award.

Candidates are nominated by other industry professionals and the final Business Aviation Top 40 Under 40 recipients are selected by NBAA’s Young Professionals Council, a group of business aviation professionals and NBAA staff liaisons working to build relationships among the industry’s emerging leaders.

Categories include broker/sales, business management, maintenance, marketing, pilots and more.

