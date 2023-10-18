Board Elections Take Place at NBAA Annual Meeting During NBAA-BACE

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Las Vegas, NV, Oct. 18, 2023 – The voting members of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today re-elected eight individuals to the association’s board of directors during an annual meeting held during NBAA’s Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE). Additionally, John Witzig, of Pfizer, succeeded Monte Koch, of Choice Hotels, as Board Chair, and Sean Lee, of The Coca-Cola Company, will serve as NBAA’s new Vice Chair/Treasurer.

Leadership on NBAA’s Advisory Council also changed today, with Tyson Weihs, of ForeFlight, replacing Michael Amalfitano, of Embraer Executive Jets, as chair and Bill Dolny, of MedAire, becoming vice chair. As leaders of the Advisory Council, Weihs and Dolny will serve as the Business Member Advisors on the board of directors.

Seven directors were re-elected to three-year terms on the board of directors: Jennifer Alessio, Hewlett Packard Enterprise; Matt Byrd, Hillwood Aviation; Shelly deZevallos, Independent Mortgage Company, Inc.; Elizabeth Dornak, DuPont; Mark McIntyre, MENTE, LLC; Charlie Precourt, 78CL Aviation LLC; and Jim Schwertner, Schwertner Farms. Additionally, Rich Walsh, BD Plane Inc., was re-elected to a two-year term on the board of directors.

The board of directors also announced that Ron Duncan and Monte Koch have each been named to the position of chair emeritus, in recognition of their extraordinary contributions to NBAA. Duncan and Koch, who each joined the board in 2005 and whose formal service on the board concluded today, will provide mentorship and guidance to directors during their initial one-year term in this role. Gen. Lloyd “Fig” Newton is also serving as chair emeritus.

