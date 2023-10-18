2023 NBAA-BACE Report – Oct. 18

The Day 2 Keynote at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) continued many themes of the groundbreaking presentation the day before, offering important lessons about rising above the fray and surmounting challenges with innovation, intelligence and resolve. Speakers included retired U.S. Air Force Col. Nicole Malachowski, a panel of advanced air mobility leaders and “Shark Tank” investor and FUBU founder and CEO Daymond John. Read more about the Day 2 Keynote.

Business aviation safety and security were top of mind at key NBAA-BACE events, including a keynote session with NTSB Chair Jennifer Homendy and the popular Meet the Regulators session. Bombardier and NBAA renewed their commitment to the annual Safety Standdown, with its 2023 theme of “Integrity in Safety.” Also on display, the latest technology to keep operators safe and secure in the air. View the NBAA-TV video.

Business aviation stakeholders have heard about advanced air mobility (AAM) for years. With the aircraft now performing testing and certification flights around the globe, the future appears closer than many think. For example, Volocopter GmbH has demonstrated its 2X eVTOL vehicle at many events, including during NBAA-BACE. Oliver Reinhardt, chief risk and certification officer for the company, said it’s important that people witness AAM operations to dispel fears and assumptions about the technology. Read more.

About NBAA: Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 11,000 companies and professionals, and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show.