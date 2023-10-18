September Housing Starts Lead Nation

CANADA, October 18 - Released on October 18, 2023

Saskatchewan's economy continues building on its success, and Statistics Canada numbers released today show the province's strength in housing starts.

"Today in Saskatchewan, we see a thriving economy which inspires people to call this province home," Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Housing starts indicate just how many families are choosing to build their futures in our province. This growth is what allows us to continue protecting communities and building opportunities for the people of this province."

Housing starts saw strong year-over-year growth, with a 14.8 per cent increase compared to September 2022 (seasonally unadjusted). There was also an increase of 1.6 per cent from January to September 2023, compared to the same time last year. This places Saskatchewan second among the provinces year-to-date. A total of 256 housing units were started in September 2023.

Housing starts indicate the number of new housing builds where construction has begun.

These numbers show Saskatchewan continuing to build on 2022's record-breaking year. Earlier this week, wholesale trade led the country, up 12.4 per cent in August 2023 from July 2023. Last week building permits led the country, and were up 59.0 per cent in August 2023 compared to August 2022. Exports to the United States hit a record $29.3 billion last year. The province's GDP growth was the highest in Canada as well, up 5.7 per cent from 2021 to 2022.

