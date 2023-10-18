Submit Release
Demonstration Alert: U.S. Embassy Cairo, Egypt

Location: Egypt

Event: Possible demonstrations or large gatherings related to the ongoing conflict in Israel and Gaza and heightened tensions in the region.

Actions to Take:

  • Avoid areas of demonstrations.
  • Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests.
  • Monitor local media for updates.
  • Keep a low profile.

The situation in Israel and Gaza continues to be volatile and raises the potential for unrest in the region. Related protests, potentially including anti-U.S. sentiment, may occur in Cairo or elsewhere in Egypt. U.S. citizens are urged to remain alert to local security developments, avoid demonstrations, and be vigilant regarding their personal security at all times throughout the country.

As a matter of general practice, U.S. citizens should avoid areas where large gatherings may occur. Even demonstrations or events intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and possibly escalate into violence. U.S. citizens in Egypt are urged to monitor local news reports and plan their activities accordingly.

The Embassy reminds U.S. citizens to review their personal security plans and remain alert to their surroundings at all times in Egypt. For the latest security information, U.S. citizens traveling abroad should regularly monitor the Department of State’s website travel.state.gov where country specific information as well as travel warnings and alerts can be found.

U.S. citizens are advised to maintain travel documents and enroll with the Department of State or U.S. Embassy Cairo through the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program or STEP. If you enroll, we can keep you up to date with important safety and security announcements and can also help your family and friends get in touch with you in an emergency.

For Assistance:

     5 Tawfik Diab St.

     Garden City, Cairo, EGYPT

+20-2-2797-3300

consularcairoacs@state.gov

eg.usembassy.gov

  • State Department – Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Egypt Country Information  

By U.S. Mission Egypt | 18 October, 2023 | Topics: Alert

