October is Love, Hope & Pizza Month at Hungry Howie's Pizza

This October Hungry Howie’s Pizza Strives to Reach the Milestone of $5 Million in Donations to Support the Fight Against Breast Cancer

We are very passionate about supporting breast cancer research and this year we hope to break the milestone of $5 million in donations to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.” — Tom Kazbour, Chief Operating Officer for Hungry Howie’s of Florida