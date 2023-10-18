Governor Ron DeSantis Appoints Three to the Hamilton County Development Authority Board of Supervisors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the appointment of Megan Carter, Nathaniel Combass, and Lowell Klepper to the Hamilton County Development Authority Board of Supervisors.

Megan Carter

Carter, of White Springs, is the Administrative Director of North Florida Professional Services, Inc. Previously, she served as President of Legacy Engineering Solutions, Inc. and the Marketing Director of North Florida Professional Services, Inc. Carter earned her bachelor’s degree from Florida State University.

Nathaniel Combass

Combass, of Jasper, is currently retired, previously serving as the Director of Surveying for North Florida Professional Services, Inc. He is a licensed Land Surveyor and Mapper through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Combass attended North Florida College.

Lowell Klepper

Klepper, of Jennings, is currently retired. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force where, following his active duty service, he served as an engineer for over 25 years. Klepper earned his bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the University of Tennessee.

###