Italian Estate with Vineyard and Breathtaking Views Going to Auction

In cooperation with Jeremy Onslow-Macaulay of Casa & Country Italian Property, 1 Cascina Palazzo is set to auction in November.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A piece of Italian paradise is now available for discerning buyers seeking the ultimate European escape. 1 Cascina Palazzo, a Piedmont villa and farmhouse with 35 acres of lush countryside, is listed for €2 million with a €900,000 reserve and will sell next month at auction. This unique estate with an extensive vineyard and exquisite architectural features is being offered in cooperation with Jeremy Onslow-Macaulay of Casa & Country Italian Property. Bidding is scheduled to open on 3 November and close on 16 November, and will be available via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, conciergeauctions.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Surrounded by the enchanting beauty of the Monferrato region, 1 Cascina Palazzo is more than just a property; it's an opportunity to create the lifestyle of your dreams. Whether you're seeking a private retreat, an investment in winemaking, or a home to enjoy with family and friends, this estate offers it all. With wine varietals including Ovadese Dolcetto, Barbera del Monferatto, Cabernet franc, Chardonnay, and Corteze, the onsite production capacity ranges from 50,000 up to 80,000 bottles per year. Featuring three wine-bottling cellars with modern production systems and facilities, 1 Cascina Palazzo also includes a 25-meter swimming pool, 11 bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and lush natural landscaping surrounding the buildings.

This magnificent estate is situated atop the historical wine region of Monferrato in the Piedmont Valley, offering expansive views of the verdant countryside that stretches as far as the eye can see. With an emphasis on the Slow Food movement, the region is celebrated worldwide for its culinary delights, including world-class wines, white truffles, hazelnuts, cheeses, and hearty pasta dishes. The estate is also surrounded by more than 45 Michelin-starred restaurants, inviting you to indulge your culinary senses.

1 Cascina Palazzo is available for scheduled showings on Saturday and Sunday 1:00 PM–4:00 PM & by private showings by appointment, in person or virtually.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

