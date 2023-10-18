NBAA Welcomes Senate Committee Approval of Michael Whitaker as Next FAA Administrator

Contact: Dan Hubbard, 202-431-5970, dhubbard@nbaa.org

Washington, DC, Oct. 18, 2023 – The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) today welcomed the vote by the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation to move the nomination of Michael Whitaker as the next permanent administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to the Senate floor.

The final step will be a confirmation vote by the full Senate.

If confirmed, Whitaker – an attorney and private pilot – would be returning to lead the agency where he previously served as deputy FAA administrator from 2013-2016. Whitaker currently serves as chief operating officer at Supernal, the advanced air mobility (AAM) subsidiary of Hyundai, a role he has held since 2020.

“Throughout his career, Mike Whitaker has repeatedly proven himself as a leader who champions safety and innovation,” said NBAA President and CEO Ed Bolen. “We enthusiastically welcome the approval by the committee and fully support his confirmation by the full Senate as FAA administrator.”

In that role, he also led the FAA’s air traffic modernization efforts as the chief NextGen officer. Whitaker also stood up the agency’s Unmanned Aircraft Systems Integration Office, the first FAA organization dedicated to UAS operations in the National Airspace System (NAS).

In addition to his work at the FAA and Supernal, Whitaker has served as assistant general counsel at TWA. He later led United Airlines as senior vice president of alliances, international and regulatory affairs. Following that, Whitaker performed a leadership role as group CEO at InterGlobe Enterprises, the holding company for IndiGo, India’s largest airline.

