Aviation Stakeholders Respond to EPA Endangerment Finding on Leaded Avgas

Washington, DC, Oct. 18, 2023 – A coalition of aviation stakeholder organizations issued the following joint statement regarding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) endangerment finding on lead in aviation gasoline (avgas) issued on Oct. 18.

“We are working with the administration toward the ultimate elimination of lead from avgas, and this finding mirrors and reinforces our shared goal of, and plan for, an unleaded fuel future. This finding is another step in the process, with rulemaking and other regulatory steps still to come, for developing and deploying viable unleaded avgas alternatives. We remain committed to removing lead from avgas by the end of 2030 or sooner, and are making considerable progress toward the introduction of market-viable high-octane unleaded replacement fuels that meet the safety performance needs of the entire U.S. fleet of piston aircraft.

“It is important that the flying community and the public understand that aviation safety depends on an orderly, nationally coordinated transition to unleaded avgas. The premature removal of an essential fuel that many aircraft require for safe operation, before a replacement is available, would compromise the safety, efficiency and economic viability of the U.S. airspace and airports, the general aviation industry and transportation infrastructure.

“While the EPA finding is a key step in the process, the EPA is not given the authority to ban, regulate or limit aviation fuel. Instead, the EPA’s finding triggers further deliberate rulemaking by FAA as the nation’s aviation safety regulator to ensure the successful development and deployment of viable unleaded avgas alternatives, given the critical safety and other issues at stake.”

The coalition of aviation stakeholder organizations include:

American Association of Airport Executives (AAAE)

Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA)

American Petroleum Institute (API)

Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA)

General Aviation Manufacturers Association (GAMA)

Helicopter Association International (HAI)

International Council of Air Shows (ICAS)

National Air Transportation Association (NATA)

National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO)

National Business Aviation Association (NBAA)

