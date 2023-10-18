Meet the Regulators: Government Leaders Announce New AC, Share Perspectives on Current Issues at NBAA-BACE

Oct. 18, 2023

Six FAA officials announced the publication of two new Advisory Circulars and shared their perspectives on several topics relevant to business aviation, including issuance of medical certificates with waivers for mental health issues, runway safety and domestic CPDLC at the ever-popular Meet the Regulators session during the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE).

Brian Koester, CAM, NBAA director of flight operations and regulations, applauded the publication of AC 91-67A, Minimum Equipment Requirements for General Aviation Operations Under Part 91, which makes the approval process more efficient for local inspectors.

“The expectation is the qualified of the manuals will be the same, but the approval process will be more efficient,” said Matt Porter, manager, Authorized and Certificated Operations Section, AFS-830 Operations Group. “This allows us to meet our international obligations and gives operators a method of obtaining the approvals they need.”

Dr. Penny Giovanetti, from the FAA’s Office of Aerospace Medicine, provided an update on the agency’s efforts to review and process mental health-related concerns in medical certificate issuances, including ramping up psychiatrists in their office. She also dispelled myths regarding recent changes to EKG tolerances, explaining the changes occurred several years ago and simply normalize a variant that used to be investigated without negatively impacting safety.

Scott Proudfoot, runway safety program manager, briefed attendees on recent runway incursions – 60% of which are the result of pilot deviations, with most occurring in general aviation operations.

“I encourage all pilots to get together with your local runway safety teams and talk with the controllers,” said Proudfoot, adding the pandemic hampered some communication efforts between controllers and local pilots. He reported these organic interactions are increasing and urged pilots to participate in opportunities with their local controllers. Proudfoot also encouraged pilots to review FAA resources on runway safety.

Chris Morris, aviation safety inspector at AFS-220 updated attendees on the use of domestic CPDLC for Part 91 and 135. Recently published