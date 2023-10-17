Fish and Game to continue to monitor fish mortalities following quagga mussel treatment

A small number of yellow perch and other pan fish mortalities have been detected.

White sturgeon have also been impacted by the treatment, with all detected sturgeon mortalities being hatchery-produced fish. Approximately 50 percent of the detected sturgeon have been stocked since 2015.

River recreationists that access the Snake River downstream of the “broken bridge” at Yingst Grade / Auger Park are encouraged to notify the Magic Valley Region at (208) 324-4359 if they find a sturgeon along the riverbank or floating in the river. Fisheries biologists will make every effort to locate the sturgeon to take important biological data from each fish found.

Snake River closure reduced

After the detection of the quagga mussel veligers, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission closed a 23-mile section of the mid-Snake River to all hunting, fishing and trapping below the highwater mark of the river in an attempt to stop the potential spread of the mussels. The closure extended from the Twin Falls Power Plant, downstream to the State Highway 46 bridge, also known as the Ken Curtis bridge.

On Tuesday, October 17, the Commission removed the closure on hunting, fishing and trapping on the section of the mid-Snake River downstream of the “broken bridge” near Auger Falls effective at mid-night, October 19.

The river closure remains in effect upstream of the “broken bridge” to the Twin Falls Power Plant. The closure includes hunting, fishing and trapping as well as any water access by watercraft, people or pets within the approximately 10-mile section of river.