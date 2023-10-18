Submit Release
Joint Investigation into Meigs County Fire Results in Arrest

MEIGS COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office into a residential fire in that county has resulted in the arrest of a Decatur woman.

On October 10th, TBI special agent fire investigators were requested to assist the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of a fire at a residence in the 19-thousand block of North Nopone Valley Road. The investigation revealed that the fire had been intentionally set, and that two people had been inside the home at the time. During the course of the investigation, agents and deputies determined that Laura Huckabey was the individual responsible for setting the fire.

TBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Huckabey (DOB 12/05/1977) for two counts of Aggravated Arson. She was arrested on October 14th by Meigs County deputies and booked into the Meigs County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

