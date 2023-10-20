American YouthWorks Celebrates Recognition of TXCC featured in American Climate Corps Op-Ed
American YouthWorks’ TXCC program in The Dallas Morning News American Climate Corps Op-Ed by Stanley McChrystal, John Bridgeland, and Mary Ellen Sprenkel.
TXCC and CVB programs offer opportunities for young people to directly affect change through projects focused on increasing climate resilience in communities. American YouthWorks (AYW) is thrilled to announce the recognition of its Texas Conservation Corps (TXCC) in a recent op-ed by The Corps Network, featuring the American Climate Corps initiative and highlighting the important role national service plays in promoting civic engagement and addressing climate change. We are honored that the significance of programs like AYW's TXCC was recognized by the authors.
— Parc Smith, AYW CEO
The American Climate Corps, a new initiative of national service, presents an opportunity for AYW to increase recruitment efforts for the TXCC and Casa Verde Builders (CVB) training programs. TXCC contributions to climate-related projects include habitat restoration, wildfire mitigation, and climate resilience projects in public lands, national parks, and green spaces in underserved communities. CVB crews contribute by building energy-efficient housing to reduce energy consumption and completing home repairs in underinvested communities. These are areas that AYW has been working to advance for many years, and they align with the broader goals of the American Climate Corps.
"At AYW, young people are telling us that they are very concerned about the climate challenges we are facing, and want to do something about it,” says Parc Smith, American YouthWorks’ CEO, “TXCC and CVB programs offer opportunities for young people to directly affect change through projects focused on increasing climate resilience in communities."
We are very hopeful about this announcement as we commemorate the 90th anniversary of FDR's Civilian Conservation Corps, and the launch of the American Climate Corps representing a renewed commitment to national service. AYW encourages individuals interested in joining the Conservation Corps programs in Austin, Houston, Baton Rouge, and San Antonio to reach out for more information. Please contact joincc@ayw.org to learn more about these programs and how to get involved. Individuals interested in joining the Casa Verde Builders please contact creeves@ayw.org.
About American YouthWorks:
Since 1975, AYW has been dedicated to supporting young people with equitable access to career training, educational opportunities, and supportive services. AYW is a nationally-recognized nonprofit organization offering innovative career training, industry certifications, and job readiness skills through TXCC and CVB programs.
Read the full article at Dallas Morning News Op-Ed.
