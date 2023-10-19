Luxury Brand JoyJolt Retains adQuadrant As Agency Of Record For High-Quality, Affordable Glassware, Barware & Drinkware
adQuadrant to work with brand on business and growth strategy, new creative, social media marketing and analytics
adQuadrant is helping us grow JoyJolt into a household name; their creative talent, flawless execution and deep understanding of digital marketing make them an ideal partner for us.”NEW YORK, USA, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JoyJolt, a luxury lifestyle brand that manufactures and markets a line of high-quality glassware, barware and drinkware, has hired adQuadrant as its marketing agency of record. The agency will work with the brand’s senior management to develop and implement new marketing and revenue growth strategies.
— Adele Nasr, chief marketing officer of JoyJolt
JoyJolt, a leading eCommerce brand that achieved over $50 million in revenue in 2022, predominantly through platforms like Amazon, is partnering with adQuadrant to further expand its direct-to-consumer business. The agency has already completed a redesign and reengineering of the brand’s website as a first step in that direction, marking an initial stride toward this endeavor.
adQuadrant has been specifically retained to work with JoyJolt on business and growth strategy; creative development; paid media execution on TikTok, Meta, Google and Bing; establish and managing the brand on TikTok, including its TikTok Shop storefront and TikTok to Amazon; integrate an influencer program into paid media campaigns; and all measurement and data analytics.
“adQuadrant is helping us grow JoyJolt into a household name and amplify our direct-to-consumer business,” said Adele Nasr, chief marketing officer of JoyJolt. “Their creative talent, flawless execution and deep understanding of digital marketing make them an ideal partner for us.”
JoyJolt is an official licensee for the production and sale of Disney, Star Wars, Hello Kitty and Christian Siriano New York glassware/drinkware, with a special emphasis on these licensed collections within the new marketing strategy.
“JoyJolt has built an incredible business on Amazon, and it’s time for them to spread their wings and bring the company to the next level,” said Warren Jolly, CEO of adQuadrant. “Based on their cornerstones of quality, craftsmanship, affordability and luxury we will bring the JoyJolt experience to a much greater number of consumers.”
JoyJolt is a unique lifestyle brand that seamlessly blends modern styling with traditional etiquette. The brand’s diverse range of contemporary, high-quality glassware, drinkware and barware is meticulously designed to elevate and enrich people’s lives with luxury craftsmanship at an attainable price point. As a family-owned and operated business headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, the company takes great pride in standing behind every product created in its state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. The company’s mission is to create high-quality yet affordable products that fill every moment with joy and serve as a source of inspiration for an elevated lifestyle. More information is available at JoyJolt.com.
adQuadrant is a leading omnichannel digital marketing company focused on helping brands achieve exponential growth through advanced solutions around business strategy, creative, measurement, data and media planning and buying. The company manages more than $150 million in annual ad spend and has proven to be a valued digital growth partner to dozens of clients including challenger brands that have quickly scaled upward of 500%. adQuadrant was founded in 2015 and is based in Irvine, California. More information is available at adQuadrant.com.
