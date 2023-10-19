Twisted Bee and Dérive Travel Unveil "The Hive" - A Pioneering Cannabis-Friendly Accommodation and Dispensary Experience
Twisted Bee and Dérive Travel proudly introduce "The Hive" - the state's premier cannabis-friendly accommodation and dispensary experience.
MUSKEGON, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michigan's cannabis landscape is set for a remarkable transformation as Twisted Bee and Dérive Travel proudly introduce "The Hive" - the state's premier cannabis-friendly accommodation and dispensary experience, showcasing an array of renowned brands.
Dérive Travel, the brainchild of esteemed cannabis experts Dan and Connie Sparrow, reimagines cannabis tourism in collaboration with Twisted Bee, Dowagiac's first recreationally licensed dispensary. This partnership signifies a monumental leap forward for Michigan's burgeoning cannabis industry.
Dérive Travel's commitment to immersive cannabis tourism revolves around celebrating the cannabis culture and creating profound interactions with the plant. The Sparrow family, industry leaders throughout the US, transformed their Muskegon home into a sprawling concierge cannabis accommodation. Their vision was to cultivate an environment that fosters the cannabis culture, welcoming both the canna-curious and the canna- connoisseur.
Guests at Dérive Travel enjoy more than just cannabis-friendly accommodations; they gain exclusive access to an array of premier cannabis brands. Each accommodation features personalized paraphernalia bars, offering an enticing selection of products from highly esteemed brands. Among the featured brands are Pot Dots, renowned for it’s microdosing capability at 1 mg per tiny treat, Element Extracts, known for it's live resin extractions, and Dream Edibles caramel candies, with 3 flavors to choose from. Guests are are sure to enjoy this captivating cannabis experience.
Now, with the unveiling of "The Hive" by Twisted Bee, this immersive cannabis journey takes a giant leap forward. "The Hive" is not just a place to stay; it's a cannabis destination unto itself. Guests have direct access to premium cannabis products, guests will find premium cannabis products, expert advice from dispensary staff, and the opportunity to see all that Michigan Cannabis has to offer. Connie Maxim-Sparrow stated, “Twisted Bee gets it, cannabis is a lifestyle, providing great hospitality and tourism will set them apart in Southwest Michigan! We are excited to be a part of it!”
"The Hive" marks a bold step towards a future where cannabis culture and premium products come together seamlessly. The partnership between Twisted Bee and Dérive Travel reflects the evolution of cannabis tourism. The experience extends beyond accommodations; guests can tailor their journey with a variety of excursions, tours, and day trips from Dérive Travel's carefully curated menu. Supported by a seasoned team with backgrounds in hospitality, tourism, and direct cannabis industry experience, each guest's experience is expertly guided.
Be Our Guest and Explore Michigan's Premier Cannabis Travel Experience!
About Dérive Travel:
Dérive Travel is a pioneering cannabis travel agency established in Muskegon, Michigan. Owned and operated by Dan and Connie Sparrow, industry thought leaders with over a decade of experience, Dérive Travel is dedicated to providing travelers with an immersive and educational cannabis experience.
About The Twisted Bee:
Twisted Bee is Dowagiac, Michigan's first locally owned and recreationally licensed dispensary, offering premium cannabis products and a commitment to the highest standards of quality and service. "The Hive" is a unique cannabis-friendly accommodation and dispensary experience in Dowagiac, Michigan, created through a partnership between Twisted Bee and Dérive Travel.
