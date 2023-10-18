MassDOT, MAPFRE Insurance Reminder: Navigating October Safely – Tips for Teen Drivers 

October is a month filled with fall foliage, pumpkin spice, and an important reminder to prioritize safety, especially for parents with teen drivers. October recognizes National Teen Driver Safety Week (October 15-21) and National School Bus Safety Week (October 16-20). Now is a perfect time to discuss some crucial tips to ensure your young driver stays safe on the road.

National Teen Driver Safety Week is dedicated to raising awareness and seeking solutions to prevent teen injuries and deaths on the road. According to The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), in 2021 there were 2,608 people killed in crashes involving a teen driver. Below are some tips for parents from NHTSA as your teen takes this step towards independence. By implementing these safety tips and being proactive in their education and training, we can help our teens become responsible, confident, and safe drivers.

Learn your state’s GDL laws

Talk to your teen about the rules and responsibilities involved in driving Remind your teen often that driving is a skill that requires the driver’s full attention

Talk to your teen about the dangers of drug and alcohol use Remind them that it is illegal to drink under the age of 21, and it is illegal, and deadly, to drink and drive

Be a good role model Set aside time to take your teen on practice driving sessions



NHTSA reminds you that you influence your teen more than you may think. Be a good example, get involved in their driving habits from the beginning, and stay involved for their teen years.

National School Bus Safety Week is the perfect time of year to revisit safety tips and learn more about keeping students and drivers safe. Remind your teen that school buses travel at slower speeds, and they should maintain a safe distance. Most importantly, always be aware of children getting on and off the bus.

This October, let's observe National Teen Driver Safety Week and National School Bus Safety Week by focusing on the well-being of our young drivers. Stay safe, and enjoy the beautiful autumn season!

