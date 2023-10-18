Police operation underway in St. Albans

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

ST. ALBANS, Vermont (Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of the Vermont State Police and the St. Albans Police Department, is carrying out an operation Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 18, 2023, in St. Albans.

 

The police activity is part of an ongoing investigation by the Sheriff’s Department and is taking place in a residential area on Lower Welden Street in the neighborhood of Houghton Park. Among the law-enforcement assets taking part in the operation is the Vermont State Police Tactical Services Unit.

 

Members of the public are asked to avoid the area while this operation is underway. The police response is focused on the specific location in question, and there is no indication of a danger to the broader community.

 

No additional details are currently available. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department is the lead agency on this case, and all questions should be directed to them.

 

