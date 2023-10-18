Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,298 in the last 365 days.

Audiology Practice Promotes Prescription Hearing Aids To Increase Hearing Care Accessibility & Success

A close-up of caregiver man's hand inserting hearing aid in senior's man ear.

Hearing Health Solutions takes pride in their professional hearing aid services

Child looking in a stuffed bear's ear with an otoscope while an audiologist supervises

Hearing Health Solutions offers preventative hearing care and hearing loss solutions

Hearing Health Solutions logo: A stylized ear in blue

Hearing Health Solutions specializes in finding solutions for everyone

Hearing Health Solutions is encouraging Ohio residents to take control of their hearing and understand the differences between OTC & prescription hearing aids.

COLUMBUS, OHIO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hearing Health Solutions is celebrating Audiology Awareness Month and taking a proactive stance in empowering Columbus residents to take control of their hearing health. As a leading audiology practice, Hearing Health Solutions is committed to helping patients enjoy optimal hearing and overall well-being.

Hearing Health Solutions wants to ensure Columbus residents are informed about the differences between prescription and over-the-counter hearing aids. Prescription hearing aids are programmed by professionals based on a patient’s individual hearing loss, while over-the-counter hearing aids offer generic programming with minimal fine-tuning options. Prescription hearing devices can treat more severe hearing loss than OTC devices, and there are required policies related to the availability of device returns. Research shows that patients report higher user satisfaction when they work with professionals for their hearing needs, with either prescription or OTC devices.

As a practice for over 40 years, Hearing Health Solutions maintains a collaboration with Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians to ensure their specialists are managing and treating hearing loss in the most beneficial way for each patient. Additionally, Hearing Health Solutions remains unbiased in regard to manufacturers and has the ability to work with any of the major hearing aid manufacturers on the market.

About Hearing Health Solutions - Hearing Health Solutions specializes in finding hearing solutions for everyone at their outcome-based practice. Their services include hearing aid screenings and support, hearing evaluations, hearing loss prevention, and rehabilitative counseling. Hearing Health Solutions offers an exclusive Extended Warranty Plan, Outreach and Referral Programs, and collaboration with Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians. They are held to the highest standards of practice and prioritize patient satisfaction.

Carolyn Gigliotti
Hearing Health Solutions
+1 888-886-5406
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Audiology Practice Promotes Prescription Hearing Aids To Increase Hearing Care Accessibility & Success

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more