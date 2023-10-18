Midwest manufacturers facing cyber threats head-on

Arakyta managed systems IT provider warns Midwest manufacturers of cyber threats

Cyberattacks cost Midwest manufacturers billions, MSPs can help

By taking steps to protect themselves from cyberattacks, manufacturers can minimize the risk of disruptions to their operations and protect their bottom line.” — Dennis Schroder, CEO Arakyta

TOLEDO, OHIO, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyberattacks are a growing threat to manufacturers in the Midwest, with supply chain attacks, IoT security risks, and phishing attacks being the most common. These attacks can devastate businesses, disrupting production, costing money, and damaging reputations.

For example, in 2020, a cyberattack on Midwest Manufacturing Solutions, a manufacturer of custom metal products in Illinois, resulted in the theft of customer data, including names, addresses, and Social Security numbers.

The company was forced to pay $1 million to its customers to cover the cost of credit monitoring and identity theft protection.

Then, in 2021, a ransomware attack on JBS, a meatpacking company with headquarters in Greeley, Colorado, forced the company to shut down its operations globally. The attack cost the company an estimated $11 million.

“Cybersecurity is a critical concern for manufacturers of all sizes in the Midwest,” said Dennis Schroder, CEO at managed system IT provider Arakyta. “By taking steps to protect themselves from cyberattacks, manufacturers can minimize the risk of disruptions to their operations and protect their bottom line.”

Manufacturers can protect themselves from cyberattacks by implementing strong security measures, training employees on cybersecurity best practices, and hiring a Managed Systems IT Provider (MSP).

Arakyta and other MSPs use various security tools to monitor systems for suspicious activity, such as unauthorized login attempts and unusual traffic patterns around the clock.

MSPs can also provide manufacturers with training on cybersecurity best practices for employees.

This training can help employees to identify and avoid phishing attacks, malware, and other cyber threats.

How to Protect Your Business

- Implementing strong security measures, such as firewalls and intrusion detection systems.

- Training employees on cybersecurity best practices, such as identifying and avoiding phishing attacks.

- Hiring a Managed Systems IT Provider (MSP). MSPs can provide manufacturers with a wide range of cybersecurity services, including network monitoring, security consulting, and employee training.

