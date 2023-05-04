Introducing MicroFILMZ: The Short Film Streaming Channel That Puts Filmmakers First

MicroFILMZ: The Short Film Streaming Channel That Puts Filmmakers First "Numero 10" is one of the many short films in MicroFilmz French filmmaker collection. Jason Alexander (Seinfeld) stars in Odessa or Bust (2001) streaming on Microfilmz

MicroFILMZ Launches with an All-Star Lineup of Short Films Featuring Top Names in the Industry

LAKEWOOD, OH, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- MicroFILMZ, the new short film streaming platform, is proud to announce its launch to movie fans around the world. With an impressive collection of films featuring some of the biggest names in the industry. Among the lineup are films starring Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Elizabeth Banks, Patton Oswalt, Fred Armisen, Angela Kinsey, Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Paul Giamatti, David Wain, and many more.

With a unique business model that shares 60% of its earnings with the filmmakers on the platform, MicroFILMZ is revolutionizing the streaming industry by prioritizing the creators who make it all possible.

"Many short films are literally made with blood, sweat, tears and a mountain of credit card debt," said Eric Swinderman, MicroFilmz's CEO. " Imagine making your money back and then enough to make your next film."

"We are honored and delighted to be able to work with such amazing talent, who will not only entertain our subscribers but hopefully be a conduit to shining a spotlight on the lesser known but incredibly talented filmmakers also on the platform," said Garrett Komyati, MicroFilmz Vice President of Acquisitions.

MicroFILMZ's revenue-sharing model ensures that 60% of the earnings generated go back to the artists, providing a sustainable source of income and incentivizing them to create more amazing content. The platform is more than just a streaming service; it's a community that supports and celebrates the art of filmmaking.

Filmmakers can submit films for consideration at https://www.microfilmzacquisitions.com

MicroFILMZ is now available for subscription at microfilmz.com

Film lovers can enjoy unlimited access to an exclusive selection of short films from some of the most talented filmmakers around the globe with a simple subscription of just $19.99 per year or $1.99 per month USD. MicroFilmz is available on Roku and will arrive on Amazon's Fire TV later in 2023. The short film collection can also be accessed at www.microfilmz.com.

MicroFilmz: Little Films, BIG Ideas.

About MicroFILMZ:

MicroFILMZ is a short film streaming platform that puts filmmakers first. Founded in 2022 under parent company Anhedonia Pictures, MicroFILMZ is committed to supporting the creators who make it all possible. With a unique revenue-sharing model that gives back 60% of the earnings generated back to the artists., MicroFILMZ provides a sustainable source of income and incentivizes the production of more amazing content. For more information, please visit microfilmz.com.

About Anhedonia Pictures:

Anhedonia Pictures is an independent film production company that produces compelling and thought-provoking films. Founded in 2012, by Eric Swinderman, the company has produced notable films such as "The Enormity of Life" and "Made in Cleveland." With a focus on telling stories that challenge the status quo and explore the human experience, Anhedonia Pictures is committed to bringing fresh perspectives to the screen. For more information, please visit anhedoniapictures.com.

