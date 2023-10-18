Governor, New Mexico partners remain committed to hydrogen hub following DOE award announcement

SANTA FE — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and industry project partners in the state expressed renewed commitment to develop New Mexico’s clean hydrogen hub despite the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) announcement that the Western Interstate Hydrogen Hub (WISHH) was not selected as one of the regional clean hydrogen hubs.

“While we are disappointed in the U.S. Department of Energy’s decision, we are undeterred. I spoke with every project partner this morning and we agree: our bullish outlook has not changed and we will continue to move forward,” said Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. “I am incredibly grateful for the work of our industry project partners and their commitment to furthering clean energy solutions that will benefit generations of New Mexicans to come.”

“Tallgrass remains focused on our work to deliver clean hydrogen solutions that bring good jobs and economic development to New Mexico said Matthew Sheehy, President & CEO of Tallgrass. “We’re excited to continue to collaborate with state and industry partners to achieve Governor Lujan Grisham’s vision of a clean energy future for New Mexico.”

“Navajo Agriculture Products Industries (NAPI) is disappointed with the decision of the U.S. Department of Energy not to fund its Clean Hydrogen Energy Demonstration Project,” said Dave Zeller, NAPI CEO. “NAPI is looking forward to pursuing other opportunities to advance the potential of clean hydrogen energy development in furtherance of its mission of continuing the legacy of Navajo farming and its vision of doing that sustainably across generations to cultivate a healthy Nation. We look forward to continuing to work with Gov. Lujan Grisham’s administration and WISHH in these pursuits.”

“We remain committed to developing these critical green hydrogen projects in New Mexico to advance the region’s clean energy transition,” said Pedro Azagra, Avangrid CEO. “Clean hydrogen will not only play an important role in the fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but these projects will also create clean energy jobs and spur economic development. New Mexicans deserve the many benefits clean hydrogen projects will bring, and the Avangrid team is dedicated to using our experience in renewables to bring them to fruition.”

“Libertad Power is committed to delivering clean hydrogen fuel for long haul trucking and power generation in New Mexico,” said Libertad Power Managing Partner Joe Merlino. “We stand with Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham to move full steam ahead in developing New Mexico’s clean hydrogen economy.”

The clean hydrogen hub application development process created public-private collaborations that did not previously exist. Project partners and state officials worked together over the course of 12 months to identify critical projects that would catalyze investment and development of the state’s burgeoning hydrogen economy. Together with the states of Colorado, Utah, and Wyoming, key technical and economic challenges were identified and addressed.

Clean hydrogen is an essential component for achieving the necessary emission reductions needed to stem the worst impacts of climate change. While geothermal, solar, and wind development are the cornerstones of the state’s renewable energy development, they cannot alone facilitate the decarbonization of specific industries such as heavy transportation, manufacturing, and mining. Clean hydrogen also provides a way to store energy from renewable sources when supply exceeds demand.

According to the International Energy Agency, hydrogen use is expected to grow sixfold from today’s levels to meet 10% of total final energy consumption by 2050.