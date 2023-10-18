Franchise Business Review Recognized as a 2023 Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur

In a survey of over 1,000 franchisors, Franchise Business Review was ranked a top supplier for quality and value of services in two categories.

PORTSMOUTH, NH, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Franchise Business Review , a prominent leader in franchise market research, is delighted to announce its recognition as part of Entrepreneur’s list of the 2023 Top Franchise Suppliers . This prestigious ranking, presented by Entrepreneur magazine, celebrates companies that have consistently demonstrated quality and excellence in supporting and serving the franchise industry.To determine the annual ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur surveyed more than 1,000 franchisors, and asked them to rate their satisfaction with the quality, cost, and value of each supplier's services. Only the top-scoring suppliers in each of 11 categories made it into the ranking.FBR was voted a top supplier in two of 11 categories, ranking in both the Consulting/Development and Events category for the FBR Summit. Launched in 2022, the Summit is the only event specifically for franchise operations leaders and teams that directly support franchisees.“This is the first time we’ve thrown our hat in the ring to be considered for an Entrepreneur award, and to say we are thrilled to have made the list twice is an understatement,” said Michelle Rowan, president & COO of Franchise Business Review. “Our team at Franchise Business Review is committed to providing the highest quality services and support to the franchise community, and I am especially proud of the recognition we received for the FBR Summit considering that last year was the inaugural event. ”The second annual FBR Summit is being held October 25-26 in Austin, TX. Over 200 franchise operations executives, industry leaders, suppliers, and experts will be in attendance for two days of workshop sessions, roundtable discussions, and case studies. Tickets for the event are still available at: www.fbrsummit.com Franchise Business Review also publishes its own rankings , including the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards recognizing the top franchises based on survey feedback from franchise owners, and the Franchising@WORK awards, which honor the best franchise companies to work for based on survey feedback from employees of franchisors, franchisees, and franchise suppliers.“We are honored to stand alongside the other esteemed companies in the franchise sector that have received this recognition, and I want to thank all of our clients and friends in the franchise community for helping us achieve this noteworthy recognition,” said Eric Stites, founder and CEO of Franchise Business Review. “We show up every day with the mission of helping franchise companies strengthen their relationships with their franchisees and employees to achieve their goals and support the growth of the franchise sector. Being named a Top Franchise Supplier by Entrepreneur is tremendous validation that our research and insights make a real difference to franchisors, franchisees, and entrepreneurs starting their journey to franchise ownership.”About Franchise Business ReviewFranchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and provides franchise companies with benchmarks and best practices to improve satisfaction, employee engagement, and retention. FBR has partnered with over 1,200 top-performing franchise companies to drive franchise growth and achieve greater success through data-driven insights. Learn more about FBR’s research at https://tour.franchisebusinessreview.com/research-and-insights/

