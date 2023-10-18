Independence License Office Transitioning To A New Location

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Independence License Office has been awarded to Paul J Wrabec Co Inc. Cyril Wrabec says, “As lifetime area residents and community members, Agent Brothers Cyril and Josko Wrabec are extremely proud to open the new convenient location of the Independence License Office. The new location was selected for ease of accessibility to the local community. The Paul J Wrabec Co Inc. looks forward to serving the local public and providing superior customer service for all the community’s license office needs.” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Independence License Office will be moving to a new location at 17601 E US Highway 40, Independence, Mo., 64055. This new office location will open Thursday, October 19. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and the third Saturday of the month from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The telephone number is 816-503-8215.

Please note the current location 16643 East 23rd Street, Independence, Mo., 64055 will close on Friday, October 13, to allow for transitioning of the necessary office equipment.

While the office is closed to transition to the new location, the Department encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Sugar Creek License Office – 521 S Sterling, Sugar Creek, Mo., 64054

Kansas City License Office – 1161 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, Mo., 64106

Raytown License Office – 6138 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown, Mo., 64133

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



License Plate Renewal — The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check here to see if your county participates.



Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

