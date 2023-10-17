F&G Commission reopens fishing, hunting and trapping along portion of Snake River starting October 19

The Idaho Fish and Game Commission met via conference call and voted to reopen fishing, hunting and trapping on Thursday, Oct. 19, within the highwater mark from Highway 46 Bridge upstream to and including the partial bridge structure in the Snake River at the bottom of Yingst Grade (known as “the Broken Bridge,” “Yingst Grade Bridge,” the “Old Interstate Bridge”), which is approximately one-half mile upstream of Auger Falls.

Lifting the hunting, fishing and trapping closure is in conjunction with Idaho State Department of Agriculture lifting its access closure into the same area. Portions of the river upstream remain closed to all public entry, as well as for hunting, fishing and trapping.

"We appreciate the public's cooperation in staying out of this section of the river while it was being treated to kill quagga mussels," Magic Valley Regional Supervisor Craig White said. "Now we're able to reopen a section of it for hunters, anglers and trappers, but please remember the importance cleaning, draining and drying all your boats and gear that come in contact with the water."

All watercraft that enters the reopened area should be taken to the wash station at Twin Falls Visitors Center for decontamination after exiting the river.