AG Yost Announces Pick for Next Solicitor General

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Attorney General Dave Yost has selected an “appellate ace” to serve as Ohio’s 11th Solicitor General, the state’s lead attorney for appeals in state and federal courts.



Elliot Gaiser, an Ohio native, will start in the position on Nov. 20.

"Having clerked for Justice Alito, Judge Jones and Judge Rao, Elliot is a master craftsman of ironclad legal arguments rooted in originalist principles and constitutional restraint,” Yost said. “His accolades and versatility distinguish him from his peers and make him well-suited for the role of Solicitor General. We’re glad to have him.”



Elliot Gaiser

Gaiser will join the Attorney General’s Office from the Columbus office of Jones Day, where he works as an associate in the Issues and Appeals practice.



“I am eager to stand up for the safety, prosperity and freedom of all Ohioans, consistent with our constitutional principles of federalism and the rule of law,” Gaiser said. “I am also profoundly grateful to the jurists and lawyers who have sharpened and inspired me to pursue justice through legal advocacy and service.”



Housed within the Attorney General’s Office, the Office of the Solicitor General represents the state and its agencies on appeals in the U.S. Supreme Court, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the Ohio Supreme Court, and other state and federal courts.



Before joining Jones Day, Gaiser served as a law clerk for Associate Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr., at the U.S. Supreme Court; for Judge Neomi Rao on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit; and for Judge Edith H. Jones on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.



Gaiser also worked as an associate at Boyden Gray PLLC, and Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. He earned his law degree in 2016 from the University of Chicago Law School and his bachelor’s degree in 2012 from Hillsdale College in Michigan.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-