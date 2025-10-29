Former Treasurer Sentenced for Stealing $40,000 From Wellston School Booster Club

(JACKSON, Ohio) — The former treasurer of a Wellston City Schools booster club has been sentenced to 24 months in prison for stealing more than $40,000 from the organization, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today.



Lisa Frisby, 46, of Wellston, was sentenced this morning in Jackson County Common Pleas Court after a jury convicted her of felony grand theft and telecommunications fraud during a six-day trial last month.



“She disgraced herself and betrayed the trust of students, parents and teachers,” Yost said. “Hats off to the investigators and prosecutors who secured justice for the community.”



An investigation by Yost’s Charitable Law Section found that Frisby embezzled the money for personal use during her five years as treasurer of the now-defunct Big W Football Boosters.



With full control of accounts, Frisby successfully concealed her theft until the club’s vice president grew suspicious and obtained the organization’s bank statements, which did not match the account balances reported by Frisby.



As part of her sentence, Frisby was ordered to pay $40,200 in restitution to the Golden Rocket Athletic Boosters, the successor organization of Big W Football Boosters. She repaid the amount by check during the sentencing hearing.



Attorneys with Yost’s Special Prosecutions Section prosecuted the case.



Free training on fraud prevention and best practices for nonprofits is available online through the Ohio Attorney General’s Charitable University.



Ohioans who suspect misuse of charitable funds or fraudulent fundraising activities should contact the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 800-282-0515 or charitable.ohioago.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-