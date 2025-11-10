Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,878 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 436,766 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Yost’s Statement on Fallen Canton Police Officer

(CANTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Canton Police Officer Dave Wolgamott, who died in a car crash this morning.

“Officer Wolgamott was on his way to serve his community – a duty he faithfully performed for nearly two decades in Canton – when his life was tragically cut short. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire Canton Police Department.”

MEDIA CONTACT:
Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Attorney General Yost’s Statement on Fallen Canton Police Officer

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more