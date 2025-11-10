Attorney General Yost’s Statement on Fallen Canton Police Officer

(CANTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement regarding the death of Canton Police Officer Dave Wolgamott, who died in a car crash this morning.

“Officer Wolgamott was on his way to serve his community – a duty he faithfully performed for nearly two decades in Canton – when his life was tragically cut short. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and the entire Canton Police Department.”

