Dermsquared Appoints Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, as Clinical Advisory Board Member and Director of Practice Management
Dermsquared proudly announces the appointment of Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, as the newest member of the Clinical Advisory Board and Director of Practice Management
Together with the Dermsquared team, I look forward to developing solutions that all of us can use to make our lives better so that we can continue to improve our patients' lives.”VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dermsquared, the leading dermatology solutions platform built by derms for derms, proudly announces the appointment of Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, as the newest member of the Clinical Advisory Board and Director of Practice Management. This strategic move highlights the company’s commitment to providing the support required for practices to improve patient care.
Dr Kaufmann, a distinguished figure in the field of dermatology, brings a wealth of experience and a profound commitment to alleviating the daily challenges dermatologists face. As the Director of Practice Management, Dr Kaufmann will spearhead initiatives to develop solutions that empower dermatologists and streamline their professional lives.
"I have dedicated my career to try and ease the regulatory burden that we, as dermatologists, suffer from daily," said Dr Kaufmann. "Together with the Dermsquared team, I look forward to developing solutions that all of us can use to make our lives better so that we can continue to improve our patients' lives."
"Practice management is becoming increasingly important in dermatology healthcare delivery. We’re excited to have Dr Kaufmann, an expert in his field join, our team," said Mark Lebwohl, MD, Senior Clinical Advisor of Dermsquared.
“We listened to our dermatology community, and they want support beyond world-class clinical education to run their practices and better serve their patients,” said Eric Bruno, Chief Executive Officer of HCEsquared, Dermsquared’s parent company. “We are all-in to provide the information, services, and tools required, and Dr Kaufmann with his expertise and energy, is the perfect addition to lead the way.”
Dermsquared is committed to providing information and services to support dermatology health care professionals, and the addition of Dr Kaufmann to the team amplifies this commitment with the ultimate purpose of elevating patient care.
About Mark D. Kaufmann, MD
Mark D. Kaufmann, MD, is a Clinical Professor in the Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City and the Chief Medical Officer for Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery.
Dr Kaufmann's extensive involvement in dermatology leadership roles includes having served as President of the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), as well as serving on their Board of Directors. He has also chaired various AAD committees and has served as an advisor to the Academy RUC team (Relative Value Scale Update Committee) for more than a decade.
Beyond his contributions to the AAD, Dr Kaufmann sits on the Board of Directors for both the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the Florida Academy of Dermatology. His dedication and contributions to the field have been acknowledged with Presidential Citations from the American Academy of Dermatology in 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020, and 2022.
Dr Kaufmann is a frequent national lecturer, participating in events such as the annual meetings of the American Academy of Dermatology and other relevant societies. He has also authored numerous articles about health information technology.
About Dermsquared
Dermsquared is the leading information and services platform built by dermatology professionals for other dermatology professionals to elevate patient care. Dermsquared with over 200 renowned faculty serves a community of nearly 20,000 dermatology healthcare professionals including board-certified dermatologists, dermatology residents, advanced practitioners and other dermatology-affiliated professionals. Dermsquared provides support through a broad omnichannel portfolio including in-person conferences, live virtual programs, digital on-demand products and news, publications and other services covering medical dermatology, aesthetics and practice management. Dermsquared provides content through dermsquared.com and serves as a distribution partner with CMEsquared which provides accredited medical education with information available at cmesquared.org.
