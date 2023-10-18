October 17 - Statement on Ballot Issue in Teller County
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
News Release
State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290
Jena Griswold
Secretary of State
Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State
Media contacts
303-860-6903
Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov
Denver, October 17, 2023 - The Department of State has been notified that approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County were sent an incorrect ballot style. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:
“Teller County’s Clerk notified the Department that the county’s ballot printing and mailing vendor sent an incorrect ballot to some Teller County voters. Affected voters will be sent a new ballot. The Department will continue to work with the Teller County Clerk to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2023 Coordinated Election.”
For more information, please contact the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.