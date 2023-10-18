Submit Release
October 17 - Statement on Ballot Issue in Teller County

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

News Release

State of Colorado
Department of State
1700 Broadway
Suite 550
Denver, CO 80290

Jena Griswold
Secretary of State

Chris Beall
Deputy Secretary of State

Denver, October 17, 2023 - The Department of State has been notified that approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County were sent an incorrect ballot style. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

“Teller County’s Clerk notified the Department that the county’s ballot printing and mailing vendor sent an incorrect ballot to some Teller County voters. Affected voters will be sent a new ballot. The Department will continue to work with the Teller County Clerk to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2023 Coordinated Election.”

For more information, please contact the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

October 17 - Statement on Ballot Issue in Teller County

