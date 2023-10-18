October 17 - Statement on Ballot Issue in Teller County

State of Colorado

Department of State

1700 Broadway

Suite 550

Denver, CO 80290 Jena Griswold

Secretary of State Chris Beall

Deputy Secretary of State

303-860-6903

Jack Todd - jack.todd@coloradosos.gov

Denver, October 17, 2023 - The Department of State has been notified that approximately 15,000 voters in Teller County were sent an incorrect ballot style. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has issued the following statement:

“Teller County’s Clerk notified the Department that the county’s ballot printing and mailing vendor sent an incorrect ballot to some Teller County voters. Affected voters will be sent a new ballot. The Department will continue to work with the Teller County Clerk to provide the support and oversight needed to carry out the 2023 Coordinated Election.”

For more information, please contact the Teller County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.