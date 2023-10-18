DSS Announces New Darlington County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danielle Jones

publicinfo@dss.sc.gov

803-898-7602

DSS Announces New Darlington County Director

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) would like to announce Ms. Adrienne Wingate as the new Darlington County DSS Director as of Monday, October 2nd.

Before her career with DSS, Ms. Wingate worked with South Carolina Mentor serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and medically complex needs. She also served in the Communities in Schools program assessing the unique needs of children and youth and connecting students with community resources and support. Ms. Wingate began her DSS career in May 2007 as an adoptions case manager. She also served in the role of an adoptions supervisor from 2012 to 2014 and was promoted as the Pee Dee regional adoptions administrator in 2014. Ms. Wingate served as Interim County Director for Marion County DSS from August 2023 until October 2, 2023.

“It is an honor to return to my hometown and serve the community of Darlington. I understand the disparities and the importance of stability and strengthening families,” said Wingate. “To be able to serve Darlington County by promoting the safety, permanency, and well-being of children and vulnerable adults, helping individuals achieve stability, and strengthening families is a mission that I hold in very high regard. I am excited to give back to my community in this capacity along with passionate social services professionals of the agency, community partners, and providers as we strive to build capacity for those in need in the greater Darlington community.”

Ms. Wingate is a native of Darlington County and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a minor in Social Work. She also earned a Master of Science in Psychology and a minor in Mental Health Counseling in 2010 from Walden University.

# # #