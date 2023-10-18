Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 462,390 in the last 365 days.

DSS Announces New Darlington County Director

DSS Announces New Darlington County Director

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Contact: Danielle Jones
publicinfo@dss.sc.gov
803-898-7602

DSS Announces New Darlington County Director

Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina Department of Social Services (DSS) would like to announce Ms. Adrienne Wingate as the new Darlington County DSS Director as of Monday, October 2nd.

Before her career with DSS, Ms. Wingate worked with South Carolina Mentor serving adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities and medically complex needs. She also served in the Communities in Schools program assessing the unique needs of children and youth and connecting students with community resources and support. Ms. Wingate began her DSS career in May 2007 as an adoptions case manager. She also served in the role of an adoptions supervisor from 2012 to 2014 and was promoted as the Pee Dee regional adoptions administrator in 2014. Ms. Wingate served as Interim County Director for Marion County DSS from August 2023 until October 2, 2023.

“It is an honor to return to my hometown and serve the community of Darlington. I understand the disparities and the importance of stability and strengthening families,” said Wingate. “To be able to serve Darlington County by promoting the safety, permanency, and well-being of children and vulnerable adults, helping individuals achieve stability, and strengthening families is a mission that I hold in very high regard. I am excited to give back to my community in this capacity along with passionate social services professionals of the agency, community partners, and providers as we strive to build capacity for those in need in the greater Darlington community.”

Ms. Wingate is a native of Darlington County and graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2004 with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a minor in Social Work. She also earned a Master of Science in Psychology and a minor in Mental Health Counseling in 2010 from Walden University.

 

# # #

You just read:

DSS Announces New Darlington County Director

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more