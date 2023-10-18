Panel - “The Republic at Its 100th Anniversary”

As part of the 100th-anniversary celebrations of the Republic of Turkey (TR), a panel titled "The Republic at Its 100th Anniversary" will be held at Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) with the collaboration of the Atatürk Research and Application Center (ATAUM) and the EMU Atatürk Ideology Club,

The panel, featuring the 26th Chief of the General Staff of the Turkish Republic (Ret.) General İlker Başbuğ and Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı, will take place on Monday, 23 October, 2023, at 14:30 at the Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center.

Following a moment of silence and the national anthem, the panel will commence. First, ATAUM academic staff member Sen. Inst. Süheyla Göktürk will deliver a visual presentation on the topic "Following in Atatürk's Footsteps on the 100th Anniversary of the Republic." Then, under the moderation of EMU ATAUM President Assist. Prof. Dr. Turgay Bülent Göktürk, a panel titled "The Republic at Its 100th Anniversary" with (Ret.) General İlker Başbuğ and Prof. Dr. İlber Ortaylı will be held. The public is also welcome to attend this panel, which will be broadcast live on BRT3 channel.

As part of the celebratory activities, a 100th Year Walk will take place on Sunday, 29 October, 2023, at 19:23. The walk will commence from the EMU Atatürk Square and finish at Sulu Çember in Famagusta.