Acting Rector Prof. Dr. Mustafa Tumer's Message About Gaza Attacks

We are deeply saddened by the airstrike carried out by Israeli warplanes on the Baptist Hospital (Al Ahli Arab Hospital) in Gaza. The airstrike, which resulted in the loss of the lives of hundreds of children, women, and innocent civilians, is not only a massacre and an act of brutality but also a crime against humanity and a war crime.

With the hope of putting an end to further loss of life, especially among innocent civilians and children, we sincerely hope for an immediate end to the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the region. In this regard, we call upon the United Nations and all international organizations to take swift action to stop this devastating massacre. As the Eastern Mediterranean University, we strongly condemn all attacks on civilians, including yesterday's airstrike, and express our condolences to those who have lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Prof. Dr. Mustafa TÜMER

Rector (a.)

Eastern Mediterranean University

