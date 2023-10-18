Etico Financial Acquires Asteria Wealth Strategies to Expand Quartz Partners Institutional Wealth Management Offerings

Culturally, Asteria fit like a glove into our matrix of ideal partner firms—high integrity, superior performance, entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for the industry and client service.” — Quartz Partners CEO Joseph Leo

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY, USA, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quartz Partners Investment Management, the institutional investment management division of Etico Financial, announced today it has acquired the portfolio strategies of Asteria Wealth, a Florida-based registered investment adviser specializing in bespoke proprietary investment strategies offered to financial advisors.

The transaction is a significant strategic step for Quartz Partners in expanding its institutional wealth management offerings. Asteria’s portfolios will be marketed alongside Quartz Partners’ macro strategies, providing an expanded, institutional quality breadth of investment solutions to both client bases.

Under the terms of the deal, Asteria’s co-founder and lead portfolio manager, Daniel Wildermuth, will remain portfolio manager of the Asteria strategies. Quartz Partners has also retained key Asteria operational personnel to support the expanded operations.

“The addition of Asteria equity portfolios to our macro-driven asset allocation strategies will enable Quartz Partners to further diversify our suite of products and expand our audience of top-flight advisors,” said Joseph Leo, CEO of Quartz Partners. “Culturally, Asteria fit like a glove into our matrix of ideal partner firms—high integrity, superior performance, entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for the industry and client service.”

“Combining Asteria’s proven strengths with the Quartz Partners and Etico Financial ecosystem made solid strategic sense,” Mr. Wildermuth said. “The shared culture, fundamentally fair and straight-forward process, and understanding of our business made the decision easy. We look forward to working with our entire team as we join forces to leverage the combined asset management skills, marketing and distribution resources while we continue to offer bespoke investment solutions and outstanding seamless service to the advisory community and clients.”

Mr. Wildermuth created his first Asteria strategy in 1999, anchored by a proprietary investment philosophy and stock selection process based on “economic margin,” a quantitative method of identifying undervalued companies. His success and insightful approach have garnered recognition across the financial services industry and in the business media. He has published two books outlining the approach that more fully explains applying the strategy to individual accounts.

About Quartz Partners

Quartz Partners Investment Management, an Etico Financial company, is an SEC-Registered Investment Advisor headquartered in Saratoga Springs, NY. In addition to operating a network of financial advisors, Quartz offers proprietary investment strategies to independent financial advisors and their clients. Their ETF portfolios are available on a wide variety of asset management platforms and custodians.

For more information on Quartz Partners and its investment solutions, please visit: www.quartzpartners.com.

About Etico Financial

Etico Financial is a multi-faceted financial services firm providing comprehensive solutions to independent advisors and registered investment advisory firms. Etico Financial's advisory solutions transcend investment management, merchant banking, technology, back-office administration, and compliance.

For more information on Etico Financial, please visit: www.eticofinancial.com.

Quartz Partners Investment Management is an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Additional information about Quartz is also available on the SEC's website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov under CRD number 174327. Please note that registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of training or skill.