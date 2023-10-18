Submit Release
Road Closure in Cambridge VT Route 15 at Willow Crossing

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Williston Barracks 

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

 

VT Route 15 in the area of Willow’s Crossing is shut down due to a crash. This incident is expected to last an extended period of time.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.    

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111

 

