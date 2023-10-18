Road Closure in Cambridge VT Route 15 at Willow Crossing
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Williston Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
VT Route 15 in the area of Willow’s Crossing is shut down due to a crash. This incident is expected to last an extended period of time. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Andrea H Bushway
Williston PSAP
ECD II
802 878 7111