Road Closure in Corinth

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Press Release – Traffic Notification

Joe Lord Rd, Corinth will be shut down due to construction until end of day 10/19. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173