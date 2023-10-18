Submit Release
Road Closure in Corinth

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

St. Johnsbury Barracks 

 

Press Release – Traffic Notification 

 

Joe Lord Rd, Corinth will be shut down due to construction until end of day 10/19. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.   

  

Please drive carefully.  

 

 

Benjamin Dubuque

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

Williston PSAP

2777 Saint George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

O: 802.878.7111 / F: 802.878.3173

 

