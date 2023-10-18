Road Closure in Corinth
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Press Release – Traffic Notification
Joe Lord Rd, Corinth will be shut down due to construction until end of day 10/19. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
