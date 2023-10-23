Longbow Advantage Announces Key Corporate Leadership Appointments
Longbow Advantage, the industry-leading supply chain technology company behind The Rebus® Extended Warehouse and Labor Management Platform and the global leader in warehouse software and consulting, is delighted to announce significant changes in its corporate leadership.
These appointments signify a pivotal moment in the company's journey, underscoring its commitment to customer-focused growth and innovation. Building on a year of substantial expansion for Longbow Advantage, these strategic changes are expected to help the company meet its growth targets for 2024 and continue to provide robust support to customers, ensuring their ongoing satisfaction and success.
RYAN UHLENKAMP APPOINTED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
Uhlenkamp steps into the role of Chief Operating Officer. With two decades of industry experience, Ryan will oversee sales, consulting and professional services, and strategic partnerships. His prior position as Senior Vice President of Alliances and Strategic Accounts showcased his profound knowledge and expertise, playing a pivotal role in driving the company's rapid growth in the preceding fiscal year, which concluded on July 31, and in establishing a solid foundation for a strong fiscal year 2024.
LEIGH CHESLEY APPOINTED CHIEF STRATEGY AND TRANSFORMATION OFFICER
Chesley's appointment as Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer underscores her unwavering dedication to Longbow's vision, mission, and its valued customers. Having previously served as Chief Customer Officer and VP of Marketing at Longbow, Leigh possesses an in-depth understanding of the market, gained through roles that have offered deep visibility into both the company and its customers. In her new capacity, Leigh will continue to lead customer success and marketing while also taking charge of corporate transformation initiatives. Her new role will guide the company's strategic efforts toward further success.
SHAWN MCLEESE PROMOTED TO SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF CONSULTING SERVICES
During his 12-year tenure with Longbow, Shawn has consistently demonstrated dedication and expertise as he progressed from his initial role as a Consulting Services Project Lead to hold positions of increasing responsibility, ultimately becoming the Vice President of Consulting Services. In his new role as Senior Vice President of Consulting Services, McLeese will play a key role in enhancing collaboration between the WMS consulting organization and the Rebus professional services team. This collaborative effort is aimed at streamlining the customer experience and optimizing profitability and operational efficiency for the newly integrated organization.
Longbow’s CEO, Gerry Brady, expressed enthusiasm for these leadership changes, saying, "We are thrilled to have these talented individuals taking on these vital roles. Their experience, dedication, and passion for Longbow’s vision make them the perfect fit for their new positions."
This week, the Longbow leadership team will be attending NOW 2023, the company’s annual Rebus User Conference. This event serves as an excellent opportunity for customers, partners, and industry peers to engage with Longbow's leadership and gain valuable insights into the company's future direction and innovative strategies.
