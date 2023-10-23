Mainsaver Software Releases Valuable Guide: "Twelve CMMS Tips for Power Plant Maintenance Management"
Utilities and power plants rely on Mainsaver's powerful maintenance management tools to improve efficiency, reduce downtime, and comply with NERC requirements.
Mainsaver Software, a long-time leader in Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS) solutions, is proud to announce the release of a practical resource for power plant professionals. "Twelve CMMS Tips for Power Plant Maintenance Management" is a simple guide that offers practical insights to optimize maintenance practices when using Mainsaver in demanding power generation environments.

Based on Mainsaver’s forty years of experience delivering CMMS solutions for utilities and power generation plants, the "Twelve CMMS Tips for Power Plant Maintenance Management" offers a valuable starting point to help professionals streamline their maintenance operations, enhance asset reliability, and ensure compliance with industry regulations.
A companion piece, "NERC Requirements for Power Plant Maintenance," outlines the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) regulations as they relate to maintaining power plant assets and highlights how a CMMS (Computerized Maintenance Management System) can play a pivotal role in helping power plants meet these requirements.
In an era where reliable and efficient power generation is of utmost importance, effective maintenance practices are key to preventing equipment failures, reducing downtime, and ensuring the consistent availability of electricity. That’s why power producers and utilities turn to Mainsaver for powerful maintenance management tools that meet the specialized needs of their industry.
“We use Mainsaver for all our corrective and preventative maintenance. It helps us manage work requests, schedule work orders, and plan our downtime maintenance,” said Lee Winslow, Planning Supervisor at City Utilities in Springfield, MO. “Mainsaver helps us be more efficient, reduce downtime and speed up repairs.”
Dave Shlager, CEO of Mainsaver Software, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "At Mainsaver Software, we understand the unique challenges that power plants encounter daily. Our mission is to empower maintenance professionals with the tools they need to operate safely, efficiently, and in compliance with industry regulations."
Key highlights of the "Twelve CMMS Tips for Power Plant Maintenance Management" include:
- Streamline maintenance operations
- Automate regulatory preventive maintenance
- Paperless job plan instructions
- Asset-part association
- Incident documentation
- and more
Power plant professionals and teams can use these resources as a starting point to enhance their maintenance practices and address key areas for NERC compliance. Mainsaver’s experienced implementation consultants are available to guide customers through this journey.
To access the guides and learn more about Mainsaver Software's EAM and CMMS solutions, please visit:
"Twelve CMMS Tips for Power Plant Maintenance Management" at https://www.mainsaver.com/12-cmms-tips-for-power-plant-maintenance-management/
"NERC Requirements for Power Plant Maintenance" at https://www.mainsaver.com/nerc-requirements-for-power-plant-maintenance/
"Power Generation CMMS Solutions" at https://www.mainsaver.com/power-generation/
About Mainsaver Software:
Mainsaver Software, founded in 1983, brings over 40 years of expertise to the field of Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) and Computerized Maintenance Management Software (CMMS). Headquartered in San Diego, Mainsaver serves a global market directly and through a network of channel partners. The company is committed to improving maintenance management, productivity, and reducing downtime in the most challenging environments, from critical infrastructure to medical technology.
Suzanne Balter
Mainsaver Software
media@mainsaver.com
