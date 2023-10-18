FloridaCommerce Awards Critical Planning Grant to the Town of Horseshoe Beach

~ Laying the Foundation for Long-term Recovery Following Hurricane Idalia ~



TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, FloridaCommerce awarded more than $33,000 to the Town of Horseshoe Beach through the Community Planning Technical Assistance (CPTA) grant program to develop a strategic plan to facilitate community rebuilding. On August 30, 2023, storm surge from Hurricane Idalia devasted the community; this grant will lay the foundation for Horseshoe Beach community’s long-term recovery process— better positioning the Town for success and empowering the community to leverage future grant opportunities.

“Under Governor Ron DeSantis’ leadership, the Town of Horseshoe Beach will be able to create a blueprint for what long-term recovery looks like in their community,” said Florida Secretary of Commerce J. Alex Kelly. “Through CPTA, communities have the opportunity to problem solve and better prepare for the future— a critical step in securing sustainable growth and resiliency.”

CPTA, administered by FloridaCommerce, provides funding for counties, cities and regional planning councils to plan and develop strategies for economic development, protect environmentally sensitive areas, and assist with disaster recovery and resiliency planning. These awards build upon $1.2 Million awarded to assist with community planning projects, awarded this year and a total of more than $5.9 million awarded to over 110 Florida communities through the program since 2019.

For more information about the Community Planning Technical Assistance Grant Program, please visit www.FloridaJobs.org/CPTA.

