Austin Oracle User Group Grand Return: Oracle ACE Director Rich Niemiec Delivers Keynote at Inaugural Virtual Launch
EINPresswire.com/ -- Viscosity North America, Inc. ("Viscosity"), a leading Oracle consulting firm with unmatched expertise and innovation, is delighted to announce the virtual launch event of the Austin Oracle User group. This community promises to be a dynamic hub for the latest trends and innovations in Oracle database technologies and Oracle cloud. The community will kickstart with a virtual webinar series packed with 20-minute sessions covering various Oracle topics, scheduled for October 25, 2023, from 11:00 AM to 12:40 PM CT.
Anil Mahadev, President of the Austin Oracle User Group, will kick off the event with a warm welcome by sharing his expectations for future development and collaboration, setting the tone for an exciting and enlightening experience.
Rich Niemiec, a world-renowned Oracle expert and the CIO at Viscosity, will take center stage as the keynote speaker with his session, “ChatGPT, Cohere, Oracle & Foundation Models.” He will explore Oracle’s latest enhancements, delve into the Oracle 23c release, discuss machine learning integrations, Gen AI, Cohere, the essence of Vector Database, and the landscape of Foundation Models.
Following the keynote, the event will explore further Database Vector and AI, along with an Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) roadmap with David Ortega and Germain Vargas, two prominent Cloud Engineers at Oracle. Their expertise in these areas promises to shed light on the future of Oracle Cloud and its evolving capabilities.
Attendees can also anticipate a comprehensive overview of Oracle Enterprise Analytics, gaining valuable insights into how Oracle is shaping the analytics landscape.
The Austin Oracle User Group Launch Event promises an exciting giveaway at the end of the event, adding an element of enthusiasm from the community organizers.
The Austin Oracle User Group is a vibrant and inclusive community that unites Oracle enthusiasts, AI aficionados, and tech innovators. Its mission is to foster knowledge sharing, professional growth, and networking opportunities while embracing diversity and collaboration.
Rich Niemiec, an Oracle ACE Director and Chief Innovation Officer at Viscosity, is a distinguished Oracle expert and industry leader with a remarkable track record in database management, performance tuning, project management, and technical education. He has successfully architected and tuned systems for numerous Fortune 500 companies, showcasing his exceptional proficiency in Oracle database performance over 25 years of experience. He is one of the original six Oracle Certified Masters worldwide.
For more details about the Austin Oracle User Group (AOUG) Inaugural Launch Virtual Event, please visit: https://www.linkedin.com/events/austinoracleusergroup7119765553833021440/about/
Registration: https://form.jotform.com/232846293423055
ABOUT VISCOSITY
Viscosity is a niche consulting firm founded by industry and authored experts who are renowned thought leaders with decades of extensive experience in architecting and fine-tuning business-critical applications. With a diverse range of capabilities, Viscosity excels in areas including data analytics, data integration, database tuning, high availability and scalability solutions, APEX development, cloud migrations, and custom application development.
Monica Li
