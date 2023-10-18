AVENTIS LEARNING GROUP NOMINATED FOR BEST CORPORATE – TRAINING PROVIDER BY THE PRESTIGIOUS HRM READER CHOICE

Aventis Learning Group nominated for "Best Corporate Training Provider" by HRM Reader Choice Awards, lauded for quality courses and 100+ expert trainers.

SINGAPORE, October 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aventis Learning Group (ALG), the corporate training arm of Aventis Graduate School (AGS), has been honoured with a nomination for the esteemed "Best Corporate Training Provider" award by the HRM Reader Choice Awards. ALG, headquartered in Singapore, is renowned as Asia's premier, multi-award-winning corporate training solutions provider, dedicated to empowering working professionals with cutting-edge knowledge and skills.

With a proud history dating back to its establishment in 2008, Aventis Learning Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to fostering the growth of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). This dedication has resulted in ALG conducting an impressive average of over 600 professional courses, seminars, and certification programs annually, tailored to cater to evolving industry and market trends.

Aventis Learning Group's diverse approach to learning solutions ensures it meets the unique needs of a broad spectrum of working professionals. The organisation offers various modes of learning, including classroom sessions, virtual learning via platforms like Zoom, and self-paced e-learning courses. Beyond this, ALG provides bespoke training solutions for organisations, encompassing courseware development, in-house training, blended learning, and Training Needs Analysis (TNA).

Aventis Learning Group's comprehensive offerings are underpinned by a dedicated team of over 100 associate trainers and subject matter experts, each passionate about delivering top-tier educational experiences. This commitment to excellence has led to the satisfaction of over 60,000 learners, who have significantly benefited from ALG's programs.

"We are thrilled and deeply honoured to be nominated for the 'Best Corporate Training Provider' by the HRM Reader Choice Awards," said Samuel Teo, General Manager of Aventis Learning Group. "This recognition is a testament to our relentless pursuit of enriching, practical, and innovative professional courses, all designed to meet the evolving learning and development needs of PMEs in the Asia-Pacific region."

"This nomination underscores our ongoing efforts to provide unparalleled educational experiences and empower professionals to reach their full potential,” said Rina, Head of Aventis Learning Group. “At ALG, we are dedicated to creating learning journeys that make a real impact, and this recognition motivates us to continue raising the bar in corporate training."

The HRM Reader Choice Awards celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of Human Resources and corporate training. Nomination for the "Best Corporate Training Provider" category underscores Aventis Learning Group's unwavering dedication to empowering professionals with the skills and knowledge required to excel in their careers.

For more information about Aventis Learning Group and its comprehensive corporate training solutions, please visit www.aventislearning.com.

About Aventis Learning Group

Aventis, a leading multi-award-winning corporate training provider in Asia, is committed to providing enriching, practical, and cutting-edge professional courses that fulfil the learning and development needs of Professionals, Managers, and Executives (PMEs). Established in 2008, Aventis has a successful track record of over a decade in conducting over 600 professional courses, seminars, and professional certification courses annually and over 60,000 learners across Asia. Aventis Learning Group is also a “Great Place to Work®” certified company.



#AventisWhyUs Learner Testimonial