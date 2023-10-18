New Sales Accounts Added in Current Quarter for Superior Home Insulation with R-6 Value No Competitor Can Match: $IVDN

Share This Article

Very Small Stock Structure of Only 36 Million OS / 16 Million Float

INNOVATIVE DESIGNS, INC (OTCMKTS:IVDN)

This is a key milestone and validation for our Insultex® insulation. Now that this patent is in place, we anticipate unprecedented growth into apparel and many other markets.”” — Joseph Riccelli, CEO of IVDN

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, October 18, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orders Being Fulfilled from Over a Dozen New Sales Accounts Added in Current Quarter for Superior Home Insulation with R-6 Value No Competitor Can Match: Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN) Very Small Stock Structure of Only 36 Million OS / 16 Million FloatSole Maker of Patented InsultexInsulation Delivering Energy Saving Performance Far Superior to All Competition.Unique Evacuated Cell House Wrap Material Provides and Unmatched R-6 Rating Plus a Water Vapor, Air and Wind Barrier and Other Superior Benefits.Multiple New Sales Accounts Added in Current Fiscal Quarter with Orders Being Fulfilled for Superior InsultexHouse Wrap.Greater Energy Savings from InsultexInsulation Delivers Substantial Economic Gains & Tax Credits for the User and Also Carbon Reduction for the Environment.Multiple New Sales Accounts Added including Large-Scale Commercial Modular Construction Firm Guerdon, LLC.eCommerce Section Added to Company Website for Direct, On-Line Ordering.Significant New Orders for Insultex House Wrapfrom Repeat Customers.Insider Buying from Board Member with Lockheed Martin & NASA Background.New US Patent Issued for InsultexManufacturing Process.Innovative Designs, Inc. (OTCQB: IVDN), manufactures and markets its unique, patented Insultexmaterial, a quantum leap forward in insulation as the thinnest, lightest and warmest insulator in the market today. IVDN products deliver optimum warmth and comfort with insulating, windproof, and waterproof protection with no animal materials used. IVDN has employed its proprietary Insultexmaterial to commercialize both clothing and home building insulation products.On October 17th IVDN issued an update on the quickly rising sales of its patented and unique InsultexHouse Wrap via the company’s official X (Twitter) account. This Tweet reported many new IVDN sales accounts being added with new orders being fulfilled at this time. The full message was as follows:Innovative Designs, Inc (Stock: $IVDN) @riccelli_joseph$IVDN: Over a dozen new customer accounts have been added during the company's fiscal 4th quarter with our R-6 rated InsultexHouse Wrap being shipped to them. We are starting to see a strong increase in consumer recognition for this superior insulation product.Link: https://twitter.com/riccelli_joseph Greater energy efficiency has never been more important in our history with the major driving factors of economic savings for the user as well as carbon reduction to help address the greenhouse gas climate crisis. Better insulation delivers real world gains for both of these vital objectives and patented IVDN InsultexInsulation is now the most energy efficient insulation on the market by a wide margin.This new evacuated cellular structured fabric, available exclusively from IVDN, is truly revolutionary. It has been proven that a vacuum is the best insulation and IVDN Insultexincorporates countless evacuated cells. These individual cells create a tortuous path for thermal energy. Insultexconsists of a three-dimensional network of evacuated cells, which impacts the conduction of thermal energy at a level unmatched by any competitive products. IVDN holds US patents on both the evacuated cell material and its manufacturing process.Multi-Billion Dollar MarketAccording to Grand View Research, the global insulation market size was estimated at USD $52.18 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% going forward. Increasing consumer awareness regarding energy conservation is estimated to propel growth.Contractors and builders who use IVDN Insultex House Wraphave the ability to not only add a water vapor, air and wind barrier, but add an additional R-6 insulation to a structure. Builders who have to meet more stringent R-Value requirements can simply add IVDN Insultex House Wrapto their wall structure and immediately add an additional R-6 insulation value.Homeowners who upgrade to superior IVDN Insultex House Wrapinsulation may also qualify for substantial tax credits in addition to enjoying the lower energy bills that result. Installing superior IVDN Insultex House Wrapis also very good for the planet as less energy consumption means less carbon production by energy suppliers. It’s an ideal win-win for the homeowner and the environment.Long time customer and home remodeler Lindus Construction strongly endorses and markets the IVDN Insultex™ House Wrapproduct. See the Lindus website with their commentary here:For investors IVDN has a very small share structure with only about 36 million shares outstanding and a public float of about 16 million shares. Additionally, according to the latest 10-K filing, CEO Joseph Riccelli and company Directors are holding over 8 million of these shares making IVDN a very lean stock.New IVDN Sales Accounts Added Including Guerdon LLC Large-Scale Commercial Modular Construction Firm with Projects in the US & CanadaOn October 2nd IVDN announced that the company continues to add new sales accounts across the United States. Three of the most recent additions are as follows:Guerdon, LLC is the leading manufacturer of large-scale, commercial modular construction projects in the Western US and Canada. With their factory and corporate office located in Boise, Idaho they serve 10 western states including California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming as well as Canada. They are currently working on a project in Alaska.The Guerdon team and facilities are equipped to handle a wide range of projects including: Multi-family Modular Buildings, Modular Hotels & Hospitality facilities, Assisted Living & Senior Housing Centers, Student Housing Modular Buildings, Modular Workforce Housing or Man Camps and more. Learn more about Guerdon at: https://www.guerdonmodularbuildings.com/ Skehan Home Center, located in Ossipee, New Hampshire, is a family-owned business that has been in operation since 1985. Their Outside Sales Staff is a group of experienced professionals that make job site and office visits. Learn more about Skehan at: https://skehanhomecenter.com/ Outside In Construction is located in Alton, New Hampshire. Outside In Construction is a family business that has been providing service for Laconia, NH, Wolfeboro, NH & the Lakes Region of New Hampshire for 23 years and is a Design & Build specialized building and remodeling firm. Lean more about Outside in Constriction at: https://www.oiconstruction.com/ IVDN CEO Joseph Riccelli commented “We welcome these new accounts along with all the others that have come onboard as either contractors, home builders or retailers. With this continued expansion, customers are now finding it easier to locate our products.”New eCommerce Section Added to Company Website for Direct, On-Line Ordering of Insultex House WrapIn August IVDN updated the company’s Insultex House Wrapwebsite. In response to rising customer interest, the website now includes a new e-Commerce section where orders for the product may be placed directly on-line with the company. Pricing has been listed for different options. Visit the new IVDN eCommerce option under the “Shop” tab at this direct link:Significant New Orders for Insultex House Wrapfrom Two Repeat CustomersOn June 1st IVDN announced significant new orders for its Insultex House Wrapfrom two separate customers in the Midwest region of the US. The Company is processing and shipping the orders immediately.One order was from Lindus Construction in Wisconsin, which has been installing InsultexHouse Wrap on their clients’ homes for many years. Lindus Construction fully appreciates the unequalled energy saving and other benefits of the IVDN product which increases the value of the homes they work on. In all the years Lindus Construction has been installing Insultex House Wrapthere has never been even a single customer dissatisfied with its performance.The second order was from a repeat customer in Minnesota which is a manufacturer of modular homes. This is another excellent application of Insultex House Wrapfor superior energy savings and other high value benefits to enhance the long term value of the homes where it is installed. Better insulation means lower energy bills, better home protection from the elements and also a reduction in carbon output from energy suppliers for a better environment.Board Member Robert K. Adams Makes New $100,000 Direct Investment in IVDNOn May 30th an SEC Form 4 filing was made, reporting that Company Board of Directors member Robert K. Adams had purchased 500,000 shares of IVDN common stock at the market price on that date of .20 per share. This transaction resulted in a cash payment to the Company of $100,000 which will be used to help further current plans to expand production and marketing of the Insultexinsulation product line. With this 500,000 share purchase Mr. Adams has added to his IVDN common stock holdings of 871,300 shares in total. The SEC filing with additional details may be viewed at this direct link:Regarding his IVDN personal investment Robert K. Adams stated, “I see very high return potential in the Innovative Designs business plan going forward from this point. The Company’s Insultex House Wrap, IDI Gear clothing line and other products, made with our patented and unique evacuated cell material, offer far superior performance to all competitive options on the market today. Innovative Designs is the sole source of this incredible material which has been finally validated via the Federal Court victories recently won by the company. Now that we are in a position to focus all of our attention and energies on marketing the Insultexproduct lines this is the time of opportunity we have been working towards and we intend to develop our market share to its fullest.”Robert K. Adams is a very accomplished member on the IVDN Board of Directors. Mr. Adams graduated from Texas A&I University with a degree in Electrical Engineering and he has worked in some impressive professional positions. He began his career at the Lockheed Martin Corporation working on projects for NASA. Mr. Adams then moved onto the Department of Defense as an electrical engineer at Kelly Air Force Base. Afterwards, Mr. Adams was recruited to head a cyber security development team for the Department of Defense with direct work for the US Air Force. He later established his own private company to support clients through the investigation of technical and scientific research, government policies and procedures, patent development and engineering concepts.IVDN Receives Patent Award for Propriety Insulation Manufacturing ProcessOn April 20th IVDN announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued Patent # 11,623.375 B2 defining the Company’s proprietary process for forming closed and evacuated cell expanded low density foam used to make the superior performance Insultexinsulation material. The USPTO first issued in January 2023 a Notice of Allowance and the final patent was issued accordingly.It should be noted that the USPTO generally takes a very long period to issue patents, sometimes several years. However, in the case of the IVDN Insultexand its propriety manufacturing process, the patents were issued much quicker because there are simply no competitive products or technologies that have mastered the advancement of closed and evacuated cells for insulation. IVDN is the sole source in the world for this game changing and now fully patent protected advancement.Innovative Designs CEO Joseph Riccelli commented, “This is a key milestone and validation for our Insultexinsulation. Now that this patent is in place, we anticipate unprecedented growth into apparel and many other markets.”IVDN Interview with Bloomberg U.S. on RedChip Money ReportTo view the interview segment with IVDN CEO Joseph Riccelli visit:For more information on $IVDN visit: http://www.insultexhousewrap.com and http://www.idigear.com DISCLAIMER: CAP/FrontPageStocks/CorporateAds.com (CA) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider. CAP/FPS/CA is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. CAP/FPS/CA is a news dissemination solutions provider and is NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. CAP/FPS/CA’s market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release or opinion of the writer. CAP/FPS/ CA is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. CAP/FPS/CA has been compensated $500 by a third party for dissemination of this article.Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:These news releases and postings may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies’ contracts, the companies’ liquidity position, the companies’ ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.SOURCE: CorporateAds.com

IVDN's Insultex House Wrap Installation