NBAA TV: NBAA-BACE Kicks Off With Spectacular Keynote

Oct. 17, 2023

The 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), where game-changing innovation takes place, kicked off the week with a spectacular keynote featuring retired tennis superstars and philanthropists Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf along with accomplished aviator and civilian astronaut Jared Isaacman.

Any person who attends an NBAA convention, conference, seminar or other program grants permission to NBAA, its employees and agents (collectively "NBAA") to record his or her visual/audio images, including, but not limited to, photographs, digital images, voices, sound or video recordings, audio clips, or accompanying written descriptions, and, without notifying such person, to use his or her name and such images for any purpose of NBAA, including advertisements for NBAA and its programs.

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry


