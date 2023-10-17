NBAA TV: Keynote Speakers Agassi, Graf on Business Aviation and NBAA-BACE

Oct. 17, 2023

Tennis legends, husband-and-wife philanthropists and entrepreneurs Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf lead multiple charitable, humanitarian and educational initiatives, with many of those efforts supported by use of business aircraft. Before their Day 1 Keynote, they both shared their thoughts with NBAA TV on NBAA-BACE’s return to Las Vegas and what exhibits they’re most excited about at this year’s show.

Married in 2001, they’re both widely considered to be among the greatest tennis players of all time. His Andre Agassi Foundation for Education promotes educational access and reform, while Graf is founder of Children for Tomorrow, which focuses on providing psychological help for children and families who have suffered trauma from war, abuse or loss of the family.