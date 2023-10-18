2023 NBAA-BACE Report – Oct. 17

Industry leaders gathered today to unveil Climbing. Fast., a new advocacy campaign aimed at setting the record straight on business aviation’s many societal benefits, including its leadership role in sustainability, underscored by a sharp focus on achieving net-zero carbon emissions from flight in the years to come. The campaign will elevate a message about the game-changing technologies that are fostering business aviation sustainability on the ground and in the air. Learn more about Climbing. Fast.

The Day 1 Keynote at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) offered important lessons about perseverance against seemingly insurmountable challenges to reach higher levels of excellence, inspiration, sustainability – and, literally, altitude. The event featured FAA Deputy Administrator Katie Thomson and Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB; Meritorious Service to Aviation Award winner Jared Isaacman, who was interviewed by past NBAA-BACE speaker Dr. Sian Proctor; and tennis superstars and philanthropists Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf. Read more about the Day 1 Keynote..

NBAA-BACE continues its tradition of showing off the latest business aircraft. At Henderson Executive Airport (HND), Textron Aviation unveiled its Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 business jet, while Embraer’s Phenom 100EX made its global debut. Making its first appearance at the show are the Airbus AJC220 business jet and Textron’s Beechcraft Denali. Advanced air mobility also will be on full display during live demonstration flights of Volocopter’s 2X – the first flights of its kind at NBAA-BACE. Watch the NBAA-TV video.

About NBAA: Founded in 1947 and based in Washington, DC, the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is the leading organization for companies that rely on general aviation aircraft to help make their businesses more efficient, productive and successful. The association represents more than 11,000 companies and professionals, and provides more than 100 products and services to the business aviation community, including the NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE), the world’s largest civil aviation trade show.