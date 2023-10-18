Submit Release
2023 NBAA-BACE Report – Oct. 17

Industry leaders gathered today to unveil Climbing. Fast., a new advocacy campaign aimed at setting the record straight on business aviation’s many societal benefits, including its leadership role in sustainability, underscored by a sharp focus on achieving net-zero carbon emissions from flight in the years to come. The campaign will elevate a message about the game-changing technologies that are fostering business aviation sustainability on the ground and in the air. Learn more about Climbing. Fast.

New ‘Climbing. Fast.’ Industry Advocacy Campaign Launched to Spotlight Business Aviation’s Sustainability Leadership

The Day 1 Keynote at the 2023 NBAA Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) offered important lessons about perseverance against seemingly insurmountable challenges to reach higher levels of excellence, inspiration, sustainability – and, literally, altitude. The event featured FAA Deputy Administrator Katie Thomson and Jennifer Homendy, chair of the NTSB; Meritorious Service to Aviation Award winner Jared Isaacman, who was interviewed by past NBAA-BACE speaker Dr. Sian Proctor; and tennis superstars and philanthropists Andre Agassi and Stefanie Graf. Read more about the Day 1 Keynote..

NBAA-TV: New, Innovative Aircraft Come to NBAA-BACE

NBAA-BACE continues its tradition of showing off the latest business aircraft. At Henderson Executive Airport (HND), Textron Aviation unveiled its Cessna Citation CJ3 Gen2 business jet, while Embraer’s Phenom 100EX made its global debut. Making its first appearance at the show are the Airbus AJC220 business jet and Textron’s Beechcraft Denali. Advanced air mobility also will be on full display during live demonstration flights of Volocopter’s 2X – the first flights of its kind at NBAA-BACE. Watch the NBAA-TV video.

