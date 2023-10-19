Contemporary Classical Composer Shaun Drew Takes on Artificial Intelligence with His Latest Work, 'Singularity'
Composer of Warner Bros.' DC Super Hero Girls questions A.I. with 'Singularity,' featuring Czech National Symphony & Northern Film Orchestra String QuartetLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shaun Drew, an emerging Contemporary Classical music composer, has been painting pictures with his music for many years. He's best known for his five seasons scoring the DC Super Hero Girls franchise for Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment, The Vault (a theatrical feature film starring James Franco and Taryn Manning), and the marketing campaign for Disney/Pixar's Brave.
In his latest composition, "Singularity," Drew ventures into uncharted musical and philosophical territories. His pursuit of infusing this composition with humanity led him to capture awe-inspiring performances by the Czech National Symphony Orchestra and the Northern Film Orchestra String Quartet, elevating the work to unprecedented emotional levels. The result is a profound and emotionally charged odyssey, interweaving themes of artificial intelligence, human replacement, and the mysteries of the universe.
The piece commences with a sparse, dreamlike sound canvas composed of keyboards and ambient synthesizers, eventually culminating in a frenetic, harmonious string orchestra passage, aiming to mirror the sense of wonder, mystery, and exhilaration associated with space exploration.
To experience "Singularity," visit HERE.
Could A.I. supplant the orchestra? Drew's curiosity about the potential of A.I. replacing human artists ignited a conversation on Instagram, sparking over 100k responses. The composition and its accompanying videos, laden with themes of AI, human replacement, and the universe's enigma, have resonated profoundly with Drew's expanding audience.
A percussionist by training, Shaun embarked on his career with indie record label, Vitamin Records, arranging and producing string quartet tribute albums based on the hit songs of Jeff Buckley, Peter Gabriel, Foo Fighters and Paul McCartney. Shaun collaborated on those numerous successful releases with engineer Richard Bosworth (The Knack, Barbara Streisand, Steve Perry, USA for Africa). Shaun's first solo recording effort, an ambient album called The Great Dissolve, was met with positive critical reviews, garnering comparisons in the industry to pioneering electronic composers Brian Eno and Wendy Carlos. The record was dubbed "A Powerful Cascade of Melody" by Billboard, and was honored as a finalist by the Independent Music Awards.
Shaun Drew - Singularity