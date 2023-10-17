Governor Katie Hobbs Statement on Unaccountable School Voucher Program Exceeding Budgeted Numbers

Latest Numbers Show School Voucher Recipients Officially Exceed Number Budgeted for in FY24 Budget

Phoenix, AZ – Governor Katie Hobbs released the following statement on news that the number of students receiving school vouchers has exceeded the 68,380 expected recipients in the bipartisan FY24 budget:

“The school voucher program is unaccountable and unsustainable. It does not save taxpayers money, and it does not provide a better education for Arizona students. Instead, taxpayer dollars are funding ski resort passes, luxury car driving lessons, and pianos because partisan politicians refuse to place real limits on the program. Now, the runaway spending threatens funding for state troopers fighting drug trafficking, social workers protecting Arizona’s most vulnerable children, and doctors caring for Veterans who sacrificed their health to protect our country. I call on Superintendent Horne, Speaker Toma, and President Petersen to join with bipartisan leaders to pass accountability and transparency measures, and bring an end to this wasteful, runaway spending.”

The new numbers come as reporting has shown school vouchers being used to fund pianos, ski resort passes, and luxury car driving lessons. While recipients splurge on luxury purchases, Superintendent Horne has spent hundreds of thousands of taxpayer dollars advertising for the already over budget program.

With school vouchers exceeding the expected enrollment and budgeted $624 million in expenses, the program threatens to draw further revenue from the state’s General Fund, endangering money for firefighters, Veterans, drug and human trafficking interdiction programs, and child protective services, among other critical state services.

This was originally posted on October 10, 2023.