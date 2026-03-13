Governor Hobbs to Lead Arizona Delegation to Washington, D.C. to Stand Against Tariffs, Fight for Arizona Businesses and Consumers in USMCA Review

Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced she will lead an Arizona delegation to Washington, D.C. from March 15-17, 2026, for a series of high-level meetings with federal officials, diplomatic representatives, and private sector leaders. The three-day mission is focused on advocating for Arizona’s economic interests ahead of the 2026 joint review of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) and emphasizing the critical role of stable North American trade in supporting the state’s economy.

The delegation, comprising key Arizona business, trade, and economic leaders, will engage with the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, and congressional staff from the House Ways and Means Committee. The Governor will also meet with Mexico’s Ambassador to the U.S., Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, and senior Canadian Embassy officials to reinforce Arizona’s position as a major gateway for North American trade and supply chain integration.

A central theme of the mission will be the importance of maintaining certainty and stability within the USMCA framework and opposing policies that could disrupt integrated supply chains, particularly the implementation of tariffs.

"A successful USMCA review is essential to Arizona’s economic success,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With tariffs and geopolitical instability driving up prices, Arizona businesses and consumers need a deal that prioritizes fair trade, protects Arizona manufacturing and agriculture, and delivers stability and certainty for Arizonans. Arizona is delivering high-tech goods and products in key sectors for our country’s national and economic security, and I am making sure Arizona’s interests are represented in the renewal process. I’m proud to be spearheading a delegation of private, public, and non-profit leaders to highlight the importance of this trade agreement to Arizona and urge negotiators to come to a deal that supports Arizona’s economic success for years to come.”

“Arizona’s economy doesn’t run on autopilot,” said Arizona Chamber of Commerce CEO and President Danny Seiden. “It runs on predictable trade relationships, reliable water, and a federal government that understands what’s at stake here. We’re heading to Washington because big decisions on USMCA and the Colorado River are being made right now, and Arizona’s ability to compete for jobs and investment depends on getting both of them right.”

“Arizona’s economy is deeply connected to our North American partners, and the success of our businesses and workers depends on strong, stable trade relationships,” said Todd Sanders, President and CEO of the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce and President of the Arizona-Mexico Commission. “This fly-in to Washington, D.C. allows Arizona’s public and private sector leaders to highlight how critical North American trade and the success of the USMCA is to our state's continued growth."

“For over 140 years, Arizona has been considered the ‘Gateway for Mexican Produce.’ The USMCA trade agreement is a huge benefit for the residents and businesses in Arizona, and in fact agricultural trade and distribution is the primary private employment sector in southern Arizona,” said Lance Jungmeyer, President, Fresh Produce Association of the Americas. "I’m proud to join Governor Hobbs for this important visit to DC to advocate for a strong trade agreement that will ensure secure supply chains and Arizona's continued competitiveness."

The itinerary will include: