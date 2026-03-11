Governor Katie Hobbs Directs Department of Public Safety to Expand Trooper Patrol Coverage

Delivers Up to 14,000 Hours of Overtime for DPS Troopers Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs directed the Department of Public Safety (DPS) to expand use of overtime pay, using $1 million in savings from operational efficiencies to deliver up to 14,000 hours of overtime for State Troopers. The shift in funds will ensure the Department of Public Safety has the manpower it needs to keep Arizona communities safe. The overtime funding will be covered using existing funds, and does not require legislative approval. The additional funding will enhance patrol coverage and support programs like Arrive Alive Arizona, a statewide campaign to improve roadway safety across 6,800 miles of Arizona highways, making our roads safer for everyone. "Our Arizona State Troopers work tirelessly to keep our communities safe, often going above and beyond the call of duty," said Governor Katie Hobbs. "I’m proud to work with Colonel Glover and the Department of Public Safety to immediately expand trooper overtime pay and deliver critical support to our State Troopers for the remainder of this fiscal year without new general fund spending. Together, we are ensuring the brave men and women at DPS have the manpower they need to keep our communities safe.” “I would like to thank Governor Hobbs for her continued partnership and support of DPS as we continue to provide the necessary resources to our AZDPS troopers to protect life and property across the state,” said Colonel Jeffrey Glover, Director of AZDPS. “On behalf of the 1600 members of the Arizona State Troopers Association, thank you Governor Hobbs for immediately addressing the need for additional staffing on our highways and for your ongoing support of our Troopers. This much needed coverage will not only increase the safety of our highways, but also the safety of our men and women protecting the state of Arizona. We look forward to continuing to work with you on addressing the pressing needs of the Department of Public Safety,” said Jeff Hawkins, President of the Arizona State Troopers Association.

