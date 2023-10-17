Submit Release
House Bill 1747 Printer's Number 2128

PENNSYLVANIA, October 17 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in registration of vehicles, further providing for special motorcycle plates related to veterans, for special plates for veterans, for special plates for recipients of Soldier's Medal, for special plates for recipients of Presidential Service Badge, for special plates for recipients of Legion of Merit and for special plates for veterans of an ally foreign country.

